David Hanse
David Hanse

December 8, 1945 ~ September 6, 2020

Asheville

David Jerome Hanse, Jr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 74.

Mr. Hanse was born December 8, 1945, in Henderson, NC to the late Constance (Connie) Parker Hanse and David J. Hanse, Sr. He spent his formative years and young adulthood in Raleigh, NC, graduating from Needham Broughton High School. He then attended Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia before earning his bachelor's degree in accounting from NC State University. He moved to the Asheville area in the mid 1980s where he worked in accounting and medical coding but more recently enjoyed a career in long distance trucking.

David was a friendly, gregarious member of the community. He had an active scientific and mathematical mind. He was knowledgeable about many things and enjoyed reading National Geographic magazine.

He also enjoyed classical music, playing and singing in various orchestras and choirs through the years. He was skilled and knowledgeable about computers and technology, and was an enthusiastic cat lover.

He was a steadfast member of Biltmore United Methodist Church and later of Jubilee! Spiritual Community. He enjoyed socializing, NPR and a good Starbucks coffee.

He is survived by his sister, Bertha "Buffa" Hanse, daughter, Amy McNabb, grandson, Devin Walsh, as well as cousins and friends.

Family services and burial will be in Seaboard, NC at a later date.

Notes and condolences may be mailed to the family in care of Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806, or on the obituary site at GroceFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Goodbye David, and Rest in Peace!

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
