David Hardy Milks
Salida, CO
David Hardy Milks, 59, passed away unexpectedly on August 14th at his home in Salida, Colorado. He was born September 4, 1959, in Montgomery, Alabama. He was employed by Engineering Intent, as a Software Business Development Manager. He graduated from Cary High School, attended Western Carolina, and graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College. He was an avid boater, venturing as far as the Bahamas one winter and living full time onboard for two years. He was a diehard Panther Football fan, his flag accompanying him on business trips as far as Australia. His beloved dog Sadie was required to wear her jersey on game days. David loved hockey; coaching his sons when they were younger and he continued to play as an adult. He enjoyed skiing all over the country and his boys will cherish the memories of those many family trips. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Milks, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; four son's. Ryan Milks of Manhatten, John Fratianni of Travis Air Force Base, Alex Fratianni of Tampa, and Cameron Milks of Boston; his mother, Emily Milks of Cary; a brother, Robert Milks Jr.(Frances) of Cary; two sisters, Lucy Milks of Cary and Julie Harrelson (Larry) of Shallotte; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 25th, at 6pm at Christ Community Church, 1082 Amelia Church Rd, Clayton, NC. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Raleigh Youth Hockey Association.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019