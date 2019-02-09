|
|
David Harold Creech
January 20, 1938 - February 6, 2019
Zebulon
David Harold Creech, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Harvey & Zoma Hood Creech. He worked for the NCDOT as a surveyor. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eric, Dewitt, Earl & Garland Creech, Clyde Kemp, Doris Duke.
He is survived by his children, David Creech, Jr. of Valdese, NC, April Sanders (Matt) of Raleigh, siblings Fred Creech (Carol) of Zebulon, Helen Ross of Raleigh, grandchildren, Ryan, Ava Grace, Emmy Joy, Macy Ann, and special friends, Barbara Boykin & Melvin Fowler.
Funeral service 3 PM, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 2-3 PM, prior to the service & reception following the burial at Corinth Baptist Church. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019