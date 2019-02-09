Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Creech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Harold Creech


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Harold Creech Obituary
David Harold Creech

January 20, 1938 - February 6, 2019

Zebulon

David Harold Creech, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Harvey & Zoma Hood Creech. He worked for the NCDOT as a surveyor. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eric, Dewitt, Earl & Garland Creech, Clyde Kemp, Doris Duke.

He is survived by his children, David Creech, Jr. of Valdese, NC, April Sanders (Matt) of Raleigh, siblings Fred Creech (Carol) of Zebulon, Helen Ross of Raleigh, grandchildren, Ryan, Ava Grace, Emmy Joy, Macy Ann, and special friends, Barbara Boykin & Melvin Fowler.

Funeral service 3 PM, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 2-3 PM, prior to the service & reception following the burial at Corinth Baptist Church. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now