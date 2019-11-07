|
David J. Martin, Sr.
February 15, 1928 - November 4, 2019
Cary
David Julian Martin, 91, faithful follower of his Lord Jesus Christ, beheld the radiant light of his Savior's face on Monday, November 4th, 2019 as he was joyfully welcomed into eternity after a monumental life in Cary, NC. David and his wife, Marilyn Martin, who resided in Cary for over 65 years, are now reunited together in the presence of the King, where their faith has become sight and they await the day that Christ complete's His work on earth.
David was born in Seagrove, N.C. to William Lafayette Martin and Euva Perry Martin, but moved to Cary, NC at a young age, a place that he would passionately refer to as the "next best thing to Heaven." Gifted with a remarkable work ethic, the trials of intense childhood poverty prepared him for a life of hard work-- beginning with providing for his widowed mother and 3 siblings, his service to his country in the US Coast Guard, loving and caring for his wife Marilyn and six children, and finally, his faithful and diligent service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in virtually numberless ways.
David served the larger community in Cary, NC by constructing the area's first shopping mall, South Hills Mall and Plaza, on his land on Buck Jones Road. In addition to other developments, David constructed the Cary subdivision of Triangle Forest and University Apartments in Raleigh. He was among the first to recognize the beauty and desirability of Cary and to eagerly anticipate the growth that the town continues to experience.
David would faithfully serve and worship the Lord at First Baptist Church in Cary, NC, and also through his service in the Gideon's International. He would routinely share the good news of Christ's amazing grace to those imprisoned at Polk Youth Center, the Women's Prison and the Wake County Jail, as well as at the Induction Center in Raleigh, N.C. where young people were beginning their service in the U.S. Military. A generous giver of his time and money, he served his Lord not only in giving to his home church, and in building numerous local church buildings, but also in donating his land for the buildings of Hope Community Church and Grace Christian School. His faith and love for Christ was bold and without reservation, until his dying day, when his daughters, son and grandchildren faithfully served him with prayer and scripture, witnessing the Holy Spirit's faithfulness until his final day here in Cary.
David's wife, Marilyn Broadwell Martin, passed away suddenly on Sept. 20, 2019. He is also predeceased by his grandson Parker Stephenson. He is survived by his son, David Martin Jr., his five daughters and son-in-laws, Donna & Eric Evenson, Dotty & Jeff Reintgen, Dale & Bob Dascombe, Diane & Will Stephenson, and Debbie & Steve Salek, as well as 20 Grandchildren, and 13 Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Euva Freeze and Martha (Joe) Grissom, his brother Billy (Betty) Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Cary. They request that the hour of 5:00-6:00 be reserved for their elderly friends. A celebration of David's life will be held at First Baptist Church Cary at 1:00 on Monday, November 11th. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.
Online Condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Donations may be made to Grace Christian School (1101 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, 27606), First Baptist Church (218 S. Academy St., Cary 27511), Hope Community Church (821 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh 27606) or to the Gideons International.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019