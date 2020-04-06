Home

David Jenner


1949 - 2020
David Edwin Jenner

July 23, 1949 - Febuary 18, 2020

Mount Dora

Born in Cambridge Mass. to proud parents Charles Edwin Jenner and Dorothy Besgrove. He served voluntarily in the Navy for 6 yrs. as a hospital corpsman. He was a professional wooden boat restorer, cabinet maker, traveler and a great friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 33 yrs. Carolyn Hunt-Jenner, sister Kathy Higginbotham and nieces Hillary Philipps and Christina Rich. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all physical activities, including cards, are postponed to another time.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 6, 2020
