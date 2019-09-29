|
David John Argay
January 28, 1969 - September 26, 2019
Raleigh
David John Argay, 50, of Cary, died on September 26, 2019. David was born in Schenectady, New York to the late John and Alice Argay and he was raised in Clifton Park, New York.
After high school, David attended SUNY-Cobleskill College of New York. He moved to the Cary area in the mid-1990s. Shortly after, he met and married the love of his life, Sandy Luihn-Argay. A landscaper by trade since the age of thirteen, he founded Gardenscapes, a design, build, and maintenance landscaping company in 1997.
David was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cary. He was a devoted and loving family man to his wife and two children who were his whole entire world. Everyone knew how much he loved them as he often talked about it to others. They were his life. Being the ever-nurturing dad, he took great interest in his children's friends, being there for many of them like a father, when theirs were not. Although not an "official" coach when his son played lacrosse, he was always there encouraging all the boys on the team. They saw him as a mentor and looked to him for encouragement and support.
David was his given name, but his friends in New York referred to him as "Goyle" and his family and friends in North Carolina called him "Davo." He will be remembered for always being positive, happy, humorous, and the life of any party. He loved to cook for his family and friends, and found any opportunity to entertain so he could share his new recipes. David's passions were the ocean, fishing, and boating. He spent a lot of his time with family and friends at his beach house on the intercostal waterway in Wilmington, NC. He loved the smell and views of the ocean and always considered his home there as his everlasting happy place.
Above all else, David loved his family and friends with overwhelming affection and those who had the privilege to know him recognize that their lives will be touched forever.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Luihn Argay; children, Chloe and Cole Argay; sisters, Cheryl Julian and Sue Larger and husband, Dan; father-in-law, Allan Luihn and wife Fay; sister-in-law Cindy Toma and husband Dr. Sameh Toma; brother-in-law, Jamey Luihn; brother-in-law, Jody Luihn and wife Wendy; and several nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle David. David was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and John Argay; and mother-in-law, Donna Luihn.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 2 at 2:00 pm at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, 715 Nazareth Street, Raleigh, NC followed by entombment in the family mausoleum at Raleigh Memorial Park. Following the services, the family will host a reception at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 Saint Andrews Lane, Cary, NC.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019