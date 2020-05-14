David L. Floyd
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lewis Floyd

Raleigh

David Lewis Floyd, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 at his home in Raleigh, NC. Born on May 5, 1957 in Roanoke Rapids, NC; he was the son of the late Wilton Clifton Floyd and Margie Walker Floyd.

David graduated undergrad from East Carolina University with a BSBA in Accounting. While working full time, he took night classes at ECU to obtain his MBA. His tenacious spirit allowed him to achieve his recent position of Controller at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where he worked since 2011.

David's interests included family, traveling, sports, and all things ECU. Since his education at ECU, he continued to be a proud supporter of ECU Athletics and was a profound member of the ECU Pirate Club. Because David came from a large family with many loving siblings, he always put his family first. He was proud to be able to provide for and support his children as they grew up, went to college, and started their careers.

He is lovingly remembered by his three children; Brandon, Kristen, and Lauren Floyd; by his sisters and brother; Nancy Paul, Paula Brown (David), Margaret Overby (Wayne), Ruby Inscoe (Kent), and Joseph Floyd (Toni); and their families.

David was also preceded in death by his brother, William Wayne Floyd and sister, Marian Elaine Floyd.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred towards the ECU Athletics' Department - the Pirate Club.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedarwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved