David Lewis Floyd
Raleigh
David Lewis Floyd, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 at his home in Raleigh, NC. Born on May 5, 1957 in Roanoke Rapids, NC; he was the son of the late Wilton Clifton Floyd and Margie Walker Floyd.
David graduated undergrad from East Carolina University with a BSBA in Accounting. While working full time, he took night classes at ECU to obtain his MBA. His tenacious spirit allowed him to achieve his recent position of Controller at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where he worked since 2011.
David's interests included family, traveling, sports, and all things ECU. Since his education at ECU, he continued to be a proud supporter of ECU Athletics and was a profound member of the ECU Pirate Club. Because David came from a large family with many loving siblings, he always put his family first. He was proud to be able to provide for and support his children as they grew up, went to college, and started their careers.
He is lovingly remembered by his three children; Brandon, Kristen, and Lauren Floyd; by his sisters and brother; Nancy Paul, Paula Brown (David), Margaret Overby (Wayne), Ruby Inscoe (Kent), and Joseph Floyd (Toni); and their families.
David was also preceded in death by his brother, William Wayne Floyd and sister, Marian Elaine Floyd.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred towards the ECU Athletics' Department - the Pirate Club.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 14, 2020.