Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Burial
Following Services
Montlawn Memorial Park

David Langdon


1935 - 2020
David Langdon Obituary
David G. Langdon

August 17, 1935 - March 3, 2020

Raleigh

David Gerald Langdon, 84, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. Mr. Langdon is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Clellie Langdon.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 6 from 1:00PM – 2:00PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow the service in Montlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared online at Montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
