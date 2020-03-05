|
|
David G. Langdon
August 17, 1935 - March 3, 2020
Raleigh
David Gerald Langdon, 84, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. Mr. Langdon is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Clellie Langdon.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 6 from 1:00PM – 2:00PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow the service in Montlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared online at Montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020