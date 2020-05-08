David Lynch
1966 - 2020
David Carter Lynch

June 30, 1966 - May 2, 2020

Denver Colorado

David died unexpectedly on May 2nd, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Raleigh, NC. He attended St. Timothy's School and graduated from Hale High School (now known as St. David's School). David attended Edenton Street United Methodist Church until he graduated from high school. He attended Guilford College for two years, then NCSU for one year, and then transferred to Metropolitan State University in Denver, Co. where he obtained a B.S. degree in psychology.

David loved living in Denver, and he quickly became involved in the local restaurant and wine scene there upon graduation. After focusing several years in the Italian restaurant business, he began to work exclusively in the Italian wine importation and distribution business, focusing primarily in the western part of the U.S. In 2011, he and his business partner Jay Joralemon formed their own Italian wine importation-distribution business, where he worked until his death.

David loved being around people, and being 6'-4" tall, he made his presence known when he entered a room. He was a natural athlete and huge sports fan throughout his life; growing up, he excelled in basketball, soccer and swimming, and coached youth swim teams for many years. He was a long-time fan of the Denver Nuggets, and of course his favorite performer Bruce Springsteen. David loved to travel both domestically and abroad.

David was predeceased by his father Sam Lynch and his mother Ann Lynch. He is survived by his sister Becky, brother in law Tod, and nephew Seth, all of St. Simons Island, GA; his brother Jack, sister in law Donna, nephew Jackson and niece Sarah, all of Raleigh; brother Mark and sister in law Katrina of Houston, TX. David is also survived by one of his best friends and business partner Jay, and Jay's wife Carla, his beloved dog Joe, and numerous other extended family members. He also leaves behind an extended network of close friends in North Carolina, Colorado, and Italy.

A memorial service will be planned for a future date.

Published in The News and Observer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 8, 2020
I've known David for 40+ years. It started through the swimming community in Raleigh. And I was fortunate to reconnect with David in more recent years as he pursued his wine business in Denver. I am devastated to hear of his passing. I will always remember him with a smile on his face. I will always remember the smiles he gave to others. He was a true friend and will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace, David.
Glenn Peterson
Friend
May 8, 2020
I met David in Sept of 1984 at Guilford College. He had an infectious smile, and was always up for some fun. He got into the wine business shortly after me, and we stayed close over these past 25 years. He was an expert on Italian wine, and worked only with family wineries. He will be missed.
mark clinard
Friend
May 8, 2020
What a loss, so very heartbreaking. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. I attended St. Timothy's and Hale with David and saw him grow from a gangly goofy kid to a tall, handsome man. He was always sweet and thoughtful, so smart, and everybody loved him. His loss is deeply felt by his schoolmates.
Teresa Mitchell
Friend
May 8, 2020
David was a phenomenal man. He swam for me and coached with me and we have had a life long bond since. Being in Raleigh and he in Denver we didnt see each other unless he came back to Raleigh but we have had a lifetime bond every since. The kids he coached gravitated to him. His model looks and his smile they just all loved this man. He made sure we stayed in touch. I am so sad. I just lost a great friend and he was like a brother to me. Rest in peace my brother. You lived life to the fullest.....
Billy Thorne
Friend
