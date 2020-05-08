David Carter Lynch



June 30, 1966 - May 2, 2020



Denver Colorado



David died unexpectedly on May 2nd, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Raleigh, NC. He attended St. Timothy's School and graduated from Hale High School (now known as St. David's School). David attended Edenton Street United Methodist Church until he graduated from high school. He attended Guilford College for two years, then NCSU for one year, and then transferred to Metropolitan State University in Denver, Co. where he obtained a B.S. degree in psychology.



David loved living in Denver, and he quickly became involved in the local restaurant and wine scene there upon graduation. After focusing several years in the Italian restaurant business, he began to work exclusively in the Italian wine importation and distribution business, focusing primarily in the western part of the U.S. In 2011, he and his business partner Jay Joralemon formed their own Italian wine importation-distribution business, where he worked until his death.



David loved being around people, and being 6'-4" tall, he made his presence known when he entered a room. He was a natural athlete and huge sports fan throughout his life; growing up, he excelled in basketball, soccer and swimming, and coached youth swim teams for many years. He was a long-time fan of the Denver Nuggets, and of course his favorite performer Bruce Springsteen. David loved to travel both domestically and abroad.



David was predeceased by his father Sam Lynch and his mother Ann Lynch. He is survived by his sister Becky, brother in law Tod, and nephew Seth, all of St. Simons Island, GA; his brother Jack, sister in law Donna, nephew Jackson and niece Sarah, all of Raleigh; brother Mark and sister in law Katrina of Houston, TX. David is also survived by one of his best friends and business partner Jay, and Jay's wife Carla, his beloved dog Joe, and numerous other extended family members. He also leaves behind an extended network of close friends in North Carolina, Colorado, and Italy.



A memorial service will be planned for a future date.



