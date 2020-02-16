Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Longview Baptist Church
2308 N New Hope Rd
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Longview Baptist Church
2308 N New Hope Rd
Raleigh, NC
David Massey Sr.


1925 - 2020
David F. Massey, Sr.

September 8, 1925 – February 13, 2020

Raleigh

David was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Jewel R. Massey. Surviving are his daughter Sandra M. Reiner (Riley), son David Massey, Jr. (JoAnne), grandchildren Jennifer R Wimmer (Jason) and Todd Reiner (Lindsey) and four great grandchildren Colin and Carys Wimmer and Riley and Aubrey Reiner.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 20 at Longview Baptist Church 2308 N New Hope Rd. Raleigh 27604. Family will receive friends at 10:00 am. at the church. Internment will follow the service at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Longview Baptist building fund.

Additional obituary information at www.poolefuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
