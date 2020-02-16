|
|
David F. Massey, Sr.
September 8, 1925 – February 13, 2020
Raleigh
David was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Jewel R. Massey. Surviving are his daughter Sandra M. Reiner (Riley), son David Massey, Jr. (JoAnne), grandchildren Jennifer R Wimmer (Jason) and Todd Reiner (Lindsey) and four great grandchildren Colin and Carys Wimmer and Riley and Aubrey Reiner.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 20 at Longview Baptist Church 2308 N New Hope Rd. Raleigh 27604. Family will receive friends at 10:00 am. at the church. Internment will follow the service at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Longview Baptist building fund.
Additional obituary information at www.poolefuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020