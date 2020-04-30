Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
David Michael Maddocks


1945 - 2020
David Michael Maddocks Obituary
David Michael Maddocks

Raleigh

David Michael Maddocks, 75, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born April 4, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late John Eldridge Maddocks, Sr. and Marion Overly Maddocks. David honorably served his country in the US Army, and made his career in telecommunications and retired from Bellsouth.

A service to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.

Surviving: wife, Faye Holden Maddocks; sons: Troy Maddocks (Mary) of Raleigh, Dale Maddocks of Wilmington, Shaun Maddocks (Kara) of CA; daughter, Katie Nichole Lindsay (AJ) of VA; eight grandchildren; sister, Esther Maddocks of Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2020
