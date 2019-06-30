|
|
David William Moell
April 20, 1954 - June 19, 2019
Wake Forest
David Moell, 65, died peacefully June 19, 2019 under Hospice care, with his family at his side. Born in Dayton, OH, Dave later lived in Endwell, NY, making Wake Forest, NC his long-term home.
David was a graduate of Sanderson HS. After high school Dave became skilled as an auto mechanic, cabinet maker, and machinist. When his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Dave became the primary caregiver for both of his parents.
Dave was the son of Robert and Mildred (Benzing) Moell. He is survived by his son Mike, mother, sister Nancy (Pete) Duchessi and brother Don (Anne). He is also survived by brother-in-law Arlen (Roberta) Meddaugh, nieces and nephews Eric (Kate) Meddaugh, Kyle (Marnie) Meddaugh, Tara (Mike) Bouteneff, and their children. Dave was predeceased by his girlfriend of 34 years Diane Traylor, father, sister Roberta Meddaugh, and brother Joseph Moell.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held for family and friends.
Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019