Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 235-3337
For more information about
David Moell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Moell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Moell


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Moell Obituary
David William Moell

April 20, 1954 - June 19, 2019

Wake Forest

David Moell, 65, died peacefully June 19, 2019 under Hospice care, with his family at his side. Born in Dayton, OH, Dave later lived in Endwell, NY, making Wake Forest, NC his long-term home.



David was a graduate of Sanderson HS. After high school Dave became skilled as an auto mechanic, cabinet maker, and machinist. When his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Dave became the primary caregiver for both of his parents.





Dave was the son of Robert and Mildred (Benzing) Moell. He is survived by his son Mike, mother, sister Nancy (Pete) Duchessi and brother Don (Anne). He is also survived by brother-in-law Arlen (Roberta) Meddaugh, nieces and nephews Eric (Kate) Meddaugh, Kyle (Marnie) Meddaugh, Tara (Mike) Bouteneff, and their children. Dave was predeceased by his girlfriend of 34 years Diane Traylor, father, sister Roberta Meddaugh, and brother Joseph Moell.



Following cremation, a memorial service will be held for family and friends.
Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of National Cremation
Download Now