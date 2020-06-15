David Moody
1926 - 2020
William David Moody

Zebulon

William David Moody, 94, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born June 8, 1926 to the late Joe Richard Moody and Siddie Perry Moody. David honorably served his country in the Merchant Marines and retired with 25 years of service from Corning Glass. As long as his health permitted, he was a faithful member of Wake Forest United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his sons: Larry (Gail), Tommy (Janet), and Tim (Valerie) Moody; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roy Moody.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Frances P. Moody; brothers: Johnny, Joseph, Ervin, D.L., and Elmer Moody; sisters: Ethel Puryear, Lucy Puryear and Mary Belle Carter.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:45 pm at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

