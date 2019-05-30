David Nelson Bates



Wendell



David Nelson Bates, 68, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born June 6, 1950 in Wake County to the late Carl McBee Bates, Jr. and Elizabeth Mimms. David honorably served his country in the US Air Force and went on to make his career as an electrical engineer and recently retired from Williams Motor Electric Repair in Raleigh.



Funeral service 10:00 am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Rd, Knightdale. Burial will follow at Zebulon Town Cemetery.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home and other times at the home.



Surviving: faithful companion of 23 years, Thelma Jean Price Shaw; son, Jason Bates (Victoria) of Wendell; daughter, Elizabeth Beck (Nelson) of Knightdale; step-daughter, Jessica Hendershot (Mike) of Wendell; grandchildren: Joseph, Michael, Colton, Braddock, Robert, Lillian, Charlotte, Lacie; sister, Elaine Wade of TN; and his little buddy, Scooter.



In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by step-daughter, Sandy Walker.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s, P.O. Box 758512, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8512.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019