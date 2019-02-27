|
|
David Owen Hinton
Ret. Capt, US Navy
May 12, 1938 - February 26, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Following a lengthy battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh early Tuesday morning. He is survived by his son: Lt. David Scott "Scottie" Hinton, of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department; daughter-in-law: Tonya Caudill Hinton, Magnet Coordinator at Athens Drive High School; grandson: David Samuel "Sam" Hinton; sister: Ann Ray (husband Bob), of Rock Hill, SC; brother: Doug Hinton (wife Diana), of Greensboro, NC; and cousin: Bing Greeson, of Henderson, NV.
Family will receive friends on Friday afternoon, March 1st from 12:30 - 2:00 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh, with Funeral Services to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment, with Military Honors will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
A full tribute and online guestbook are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019