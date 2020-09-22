David Franklin (Frank) Olive
March 14, 1940 - September 21, 2020
Smithfield
David Franklin (Frank) Olive, 80, died September 21, 2020. He was the son of the late William F. (Bill) Olive and Christine Byrd Olive. Frank graduated from Four Oaks High School and Campbell College (University). His career was in environmental health, beginning with the New Hanover County Health Department, where he served as Director of Environmental Health before moving back to Johnston County. He worked for the State Board of Health (now DHHS) on a special project and then was employed by the Wake County Department of Environmental Health until retirement.
While in Wilmington, Frank was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was ordained as an Elder. After moving his membership to First Presbyterian Church in Smithfield, he was ordained as a Deacon and was a long-time member of the property committee.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy Stephenson Olive, and the joy in his and Betsy's lives, their "adopted" daughter, Julie Canipe and her husband Mike. He is also survived by his Byrd and Olive cousins.
The Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held graveside at Riverside Cemetery Extension, Smithfield, on September 23, 2020 at Noon.
Officiating will be the Reverend Joseph L. Hester and the Reverend Doctor Roger E. Horne.
If you wish to remember Frank in a special way, a gift to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1159, Smithfield, NC 27577 or to the Hospice Volunteers Fund, SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd., Smithfield, NC 27577 would be greatly appreciated.
Mr. Olive will lie in state at Underwood Funeral Home, 522 S. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until 5 pm if you wish to come by and pay your respects.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.underwoodfh.com
.