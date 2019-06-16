|
David P. Brantley
Zebulon
David P. Brantley, 76, passed away June 14, 2019. He was born November 27, 1942, son of Weldon "Bud" and Elsie Brantley.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda Whitley Brantley; sons, Chris Brantley (Wendy), Shane Brantley (Teresa), Cory Brantley (Paula); grandchildren, Nickolas, Sara, Andrea, Sydney, Emma, Hanna, Alexandra, Rebekah, Anna, Joseph, Simon, Leah, MaryJane, and Abigail; brothers, Billy Brantley (Pat), Danny Brantley (Margie).
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019