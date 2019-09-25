|
|
David Kemper Rice, Jr.
Cary
David Kemper Rice, Jr., 60, of Cary and Beaufort, NC passed away after a long illness on September 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Dave was born in Ft. Campbell, KY and moved often with his family, eventually settling in Greensboro, NC in 1976. He graduated from East Carolina University in 1981 with a B.S. in Industrial Technology. Dave worked in Telecom Operations for over 30 years, traveling to 42 countries during his career. He happily retired in 2016. A proud Army Brat, an Eagle Scout, avid fisherman, long-time scoutmaster, soccer coach, yo-yo champion, expert skier, red wine lover, bourbon sipper and vodka martini man, Dave chased his dreams and lived life fully. Dave is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cindy; sons John of Durham, NC and Drew (Stevie) of Austin, TX, and two grandchildren.He is also survived by his father, David Kemper Rice, Sr. of Hendersonville, NC; siblings Peggy (Robin) of Southport, CT; Kirk (Blair) of Holly Springs, NC; Charley (Robert) of Saluda, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and countless cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Alice and his brother John. Arrangements by Wake Funeral Home. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's honor to Muddy Sneakers, P.O. Box 146, Brevard, NC 28712, the Beaufort Maritime Museum, 315 Front St, Beaufort, NC 28516, or online to Transitions of Wake County at transitionslifecare.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 25, 2019