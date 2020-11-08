David Beaumont Roberts, Jr.
February 9, 1940 - October 23, 2020
Garner
Dave Roberts, an intimate friend of the poor and forsaken, died at Rex Hospital. Dave was the beloved husband of Peggy, father of Michele and Christina, father-in-law of Brad Foley and grandfather of Erin Elizabeth and Joshua Taylor Foley.
A graduate of Western Carolina University, where he studied math and psychology, Dave joined the U.S. Air Force, specializing in meteorology. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star for his weather skills.
Dave devoted much of his time to spreading Jesus's Gospel of Love of Neighbor, ministering to the homeless in Garner and Raleigh. He had a special devotion to the Holy Spirit and the Blessed Mother, never losing sight of his purpose on Earth, to serve God and one another. If one's life is measured by all those touched by it, then Dave's is a testament to a holy life indeed.
A funeral Mass will be held at Garner's St. Mary, Mother of the Church (1008 Vandora Springs Rd.) Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be at the Veterans Administration cemetery in Goldsboro at a later date.
Condolences to the family may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com