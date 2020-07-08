David Samuel Greybill
Sanford
David Samuel Greybill, age 92 of Sanford passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Sanford, NC with his family by his side.
David was born on June 8, 1928 in Lewistown, Pennsylvania to the late Charles Edward Graybill and Willa Magdaline Sankey Graybill. He was a veteran of his country and served in the United States Army. After his military service to his country, he was employed with American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel where he worked alongside Walt Disney as a supervisor of construction of the Contemporary and Polynesian Resorts of Walt Disney World and retired after many years. David was very involved in his community and served as a Grand Master of his local Masons Lodge, a member of both the Apex and Sanford Lion's Club organization and the recipient of Honor of Service from the Wake Medical Center Cary volunteer program. David had a love for classical music and enjoyed symphonies and going to ballets with his wife. He enjoyed needlepoint, was an avid reader and was very involved in his church groups in both Apex and Sanford. David served as a Stephen's Lay Minister. He will be remembered for being an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
He is survived by his son, Bruce Greybill and wife Pat of Sanford, NC; a grandson, David Greybill of Winston-Salem, NC; a granddaughter, Rachel Kaisinger and her husband John of Sanford, NC; and his great-grandson, Maximillian Kaisinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Greybill; brother, Charles and sisters: Viola and Hellen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Luke United Methodist Church, Childrens Playground Fund, 2916 Wicker St., Sanford, NC 27330.
