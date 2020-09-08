1/1
David Smith
1944 - 2020
Dave W. Smith

March 25, 1944 - September 1, 2020

Avon Park, FL

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park
111 East Circle Street
Avon Park, FL 33825
863-453-3101
September 5, 2020
August 2009
I am saddened to hear of David's passing. He was a great friend to me, my wife, and a legion of online poker players and former poker bloggers across the United States and the world. Please know that he was liked and respected by all his fellow poker players. RIP, my friend.
John Sheahan
Friend
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 5, 2020
David W Smith, 2015
John SMITH
September 3, 2020
AVON PARK, FL, September 2020
David W. Smith, age 76, died in his home in Avon Park, FL on September 1, 2020 with family at his side. He was born on March 25, 1944 in Chicago to Walter and Emma Lutes Smith. A 1962 graduate of Fairfield, IL high school, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1966 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. He served two years in the US Army as a Communications Specialist and was stationed in Korea. He then earned his Master’s Degree in Behavior Modification in 1970 from SIUC.
Mr. Smith married Mette Munch in 1970 and together they moved to Greeneville, TN where he worked in a mental hospital. From there they moved to Goldsboro then Raleigh, NC in 1972 where he served as a data analyst at a local community college.
Mr. Smith’s second marriage in 1981 was to Carol Gronau. After their marriage ended, he moved in 1997 near his good friend Kate Burton to live and work as a computer programmer in Newark and later Wilmington, Delaware.
Mr. Smith was recruited by his good friend Richard Oshlag later in 1997 and briefly worked at the American Contract Bridge League for a year, back to Delaware, then returned to the ACBL in 2002, living in Memphis, TN and Walls, MS. He worked for the ACBL first as a programmer analyst, then as its Help Desk Coordinator, Tournament Coordinator, and finally as an Associate Editor of their Bulletin. He retired from ACBL in 2011 and in 2014 he maintained a second residence in Avon Park, FL to be near his mother when she vacationed there in winters.
Mr. Smith was an avid and nationally known bridge player winning a Far Eastern bridge championship while in the Army, earning Life Master Status in 1970 and eventually earned Platinum Life Master Status while accumulating at least 12,792 points in the world of contract bridge. He had 31 unused Blue Ribbons and 2 Silver Ribbon qualifications. His masterful play of one particular bridge hand was spotlighted in the New York Times bridge column. His online bridge “handle” was “wired” and he could often be found playing the game he loved with his many friends on BridgeBaseOnline.
Mr. Smith also maintained a poker and bridge online blog site entitled Memphis Mojo (http://pokerand bridge.blogspot.com) where he regaled his many friends for years with his adventures. His other hobbies included photography, online poker at which he won third place at a Senior’s WSOP tournament event in Las Vegas, online gaming, solving puzzles, and sports of all kinds.
He is survived by his mother Emma, former wives Mette and Carol, siblings Kaye Kimpling (Terry) of Effingham, IL, Charles Smith (Kathy) of Effingham, IL, John Smith (Susan) of Carbondale, IL, and Deb Gregory (Gary) of Edgewood, IL, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter.
Memorial services for Mr. Smith will take place at a later date to be announced.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association, charity events held by the American Contract Bridge League of Horn Lake, MS at acbl.org, and the Alzheimer's Association.
John SMITH
Brother
