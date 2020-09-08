Dave W. Smith
March 25, 1944 - September 1, 2020
Avon Park, FL
David W. Smith, age 76, died in his home in Avon Park, FL on September 1, 2020 with family at his side. Born on March 25, 1944 in Chicago to Walter and Emma Lutes Smith, Dave graduated from Fairfield, IL High School in '62, and earned his BS Degree in '66 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. He served two years in the US Army in Korea, and earned his Master's Degree in Behavior Modification in '70 at SIU.
Dave was an avid and nationally known bridge player. He won a Far Eastern bridge championship while in the Army, earned Life Master in 1970, and Platinum Life Master, accumulating over 12,700 points in contract bridge. His masterful play of one particular bridge hand was spotlighted in the New York Times bridge column. His online bridge "handle" was "wired" and he could often be found playing the game with his many friends on BridgeBaseOnline. Dave also maintained a poker and bridge online blog site entitled Memphis Mojo (http://pokerand bridge.blogspot.com
). His other hobbies included photography, Texas Holdem (3rd place at the Las Vegas Senior's WSOP tournament), online gaming, solving puzzles, and sports of all kinds.
Dave was recruited by his good friend Richard Oshlag and began work at the American Contract Bridge League first in 1997 and then in 2002, living in and around Memphis, TN. His work at the ACBL included programmer analyst, Help Desk Coordinator, Tournament Coordinator, and finally Associate Editor of the ACBL Bulletin. He retired from the ACBL in 2011, and in 2014 moved to Avon Park, FL to be near his mother.
He is survived by his mother Emma, former wives Mette Munch Smith and Carol Gronau, siblings Kaye Kimpling (Terry) of Effingham, IL, Charles Smith (Kathy) of Effingham, IL, John Smith (Susan) of Carbondale, IL, and Deb Gregory (Gary) of Edgewood, IL, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, charity events held by the American Contract Bridge League of Horn Lake, MS at acbl.org
, and the Alzheimer's Association
.