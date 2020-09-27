1/1
David Stonefield
1941 - 2020
David Henry Stonefield

May 1, 1941 - September 20, 2020

Cary

David Henry Stonefield, 79, passed away on September 20, 2020 at UNC Hospital. David was born in Norwood, MA on May 1, 1941, to John and Theodora Stonefield. David graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University and a Masters Degree in Environmental Engineering from Tufts University. He enjoyed a 40-year career with EPA, during which he relocated to the Raleigh-Durham area. David was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving overseas in the US Army Medical Service Corp in Korea; in 1968 he was discharged from active duty with the rank of Captain.



David was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail Newton Stonefield. He is also survived by sons Scott (Alexandra) and Mark (Monica), as well as his grandchildren: Ian, Ben, and Anna Stonefield, and Jeremy Bost. He was predeceased by his brother John.



David enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with Gail, most recently to Europe and the Nordics. An avid golfer, David spent many hours playing each week; his one and only Hole-in-One was at Lochmere Golf Club in December 2015. Most recently, he was on the course watching his granddaughter Anna's golf matches. A lifelong hockey fan, David was a Carolina Hurricanes Season Ticket holder since 1997; you would often see him at the ice rink, cheering his grandsons' (Jeremy, Ian) games. An Eagle Scout, David was proud that his grandson Ben followed in his footsteps, also attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.



A founding and devoted member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, David held many offices in the church. He was a man of deep faith, quietly making the world a better place with his actions and volunteerism.



A private, outdoor service will be held the weekend of Oct 3-4. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary NC 27513.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
September 26, 2020
Dave was always upbeat and easy to approach. He had a great memory for job-related material, a high level of integrity, and a great sense of humor. So sorry to hear of his passing at such a young age. My prayers are with his family.
John Silvasi
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Dave was a wonderful professional at EPA, where I had the privilege of working with him. Dave’s work contributed greatly to the cleaner air we enjoy today, but he was always also looking to the future and the challenges that we continue to face. He leaves a great legacy as a wonderful colleague and leader for our country.

Stan Meiburg
Former Acting Deputy Administrator
U. S. Environmental Protection Agency
Stan Meiburg
Coworker
September 26, 2020
I knew David first at EPA, but then found Gail and David at Community UCC in Raleigh. They were part of a group of Cary residents who, under the sponsorship of the UCC, successfully planted a new church in Cary. They were a blessing to both congregations, but essential to the establishment of Good Shepherd UCC. He will shine in bright memory to many.
Vandy Bradow
Friend
September 25, 2020
Dave was a great man. I worked for him and with him at EPA and held him in the highest regard. All the best to Gail and their sons.
Tom Pace
Coworker
September 25, 2020
David was a joy to work with and a very dedicated EPA employee. He will be missed. See picture of Dave, in the blue shirt/white vest, at an EPA Christmas party.
Barry Gilbert
Coworker
September 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful EPA co-worker
Susan Wyatt
Coworker
September 25, 2020
David was a wonderful man who enriched many lives! My husband and I enjoyed many good times with him and Gail both in MA and in NC. The world was a better place because he lived in it. My love and sympathy to Gail, Scott and Mark and their families. Rest in peace Dave!! Love, Caroline Kiessling
Caroline Kiessling
Friend
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
