David Henry Stonefield



May 1, 1941 - September 20, 2020



Cary



David Henry Stonefield, 79, passed away on September 20, 2020 at UNC Hospital. David was born in Norwood, MA on May 1, 1941, to John and Theodora Stonefield. David graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University and a Masters Degree in Environmental Engineering from Tufts University. He enjoyed a 40-year career with EPA, during which he relocated to the Raleigh-Durham area. David was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving overseas in the US Army Medical Service Corp in Korea; in 1968 he was discharged from active duty with the rank of Captain.







David was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail Newton Stonefield. He is also survived by sons Scott (Alexandra) and Mark (Monica), as well as his grandchildren: Ian, Ben, and Anna Stonefield, and Jeremy Bost. He was predeceased by his brother John.







David enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with Gail, most recently to Europe and the Nordics. An avid golfer, David spent many hours playing each week; his one and only Hole-in-One was at Lochmere Golf Club in December 2015. Most recently, he was on the course watching his granddaughter Anna's golf matches. A lifelong hockey fan, David was a Carolina Hurricanes Season Ticket holder since 1997; you would often see him at the ice rink, cheering his grandsons' (Jeremy, Ian) games. An Eagle Scout, David was proud that his grandson Ben followed in his footsteps, also attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.







A founding and devoted member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, David held many offices in the church. He was a man of deep faith, quietly making the world a better place with his actions and volunteerism.







A private, outdoor service will be held the weekend of Oct 3-4. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary NC 27513.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store