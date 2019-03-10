David Allen Sutter



Orlando, FL



David Allen Sutter, 81, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on December 6, 1937 to Allen and Lila Sutter. Dave was the oldest of 5 children and grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from North East High School in 1955 and served in the Air Force for 18 months before getting married on September 6, 1957 to Sandra Thornton. Dave graduated Salutatorian from Letourneau College in 1961 with a degree in electrical engineering and worked for IBM for 34 years. He loved coaching football and baseball in the Raleigh city leagues for 20 years. After his retirement from IBM, he also worked for the City of Raleigh running the Parks and Recreation warehouse. Dave's interests included playing sports, being a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, building furniture and musical instruments, fishing and camping with his family, and refurbishing computers to donate to private schools. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sandra; children, Bill (Kathy), Sue (Brooks), Tony (Connie), Don (Bunnie), James (Mary Jane), 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2018, at North Ridge Church, 7601 Falls of Neuse, Raleigh, at 11 AM. He will be interned at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary