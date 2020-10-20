1/1
David Tosky
1924 - 2020
David Tosky

July 10, 1924-October 11,2020

Raleigh

David Tosky, 96, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on October 11, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1924 to Aaron and Rose Tosky of Brooklyn NY. David met and married the love of his life, Cecile Landsman, in 1948, and they had 68 wonderful years of marriage until her death in 2016.

He is survived by his children; Bernard (Connie), George (Ann), Aaron (Mary Lee) and Muriel Zohar (Shmulik). David truly loved his grandchildren; Sondra, Benjamin, Elena, Aaron, Daniel, Natalie, Emily and David. He was blessed with 5 great grandchildren; Megan, Ethan, David, Spencer and Ella.

He was very proud of being a WWII veteran, where he served in Italy for 2 years. He spent his life in sales. With his amazing sense of humor and storytelling he endeared himself to all. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of his life took place in NY on October 15,2020 at the New Montefiori Cemetery .

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 20, 2020.
