David Alexander
August 20, 1934 - November 29, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
David Alexander died peacefully in his home on November 29, 2019 in Fuquay Varina, NC at the age of 85.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Marilyn Kaye, 5 daughters, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fuquay Varina on December 4 at 1:00. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 12:00.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 2, 2019