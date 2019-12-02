Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Fuquay Varina, NC
David W. Alexander


1934 - 2019
David W. Alexander Obituary
David Alexander

August 20, 1934 - November 29, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

David Alexander died peacefully in his home on November 29, 2019 in Fuquay Varina, NC at the age of 85.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Marilyn Kaye, 5 daughters, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fuquay Varina on December 4 at 1:00. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 12:00.

Online condolences may be made at www.thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 2, 2019
