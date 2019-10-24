|
David W. Valentine
02/12/1965-10/21/2019
Raleigh
Dave passed away Monday after a battle to recover from a ruptured brain aneurysm. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Phyllis Clifton Bradley, Brother, Michael D. Bradley. He is survived by his Father Edward (Wanda)Valentine, Sister Nicole Valentine. Dave loved music, smokes, beer and his family and friends. He was an electrician by trade and a Christian by soul. A celebration of life will be held on Friday 10/25/19 between 1 - 3 pm at City of Oaks Cremation 4900 Green Road Raleigh, NC 27616
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019