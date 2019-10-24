Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Valentine


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Valentine Obituary
David W. Valentine

02/12/1965-10/21/2019

Raleigh

Dave passed away Monday after a battle to recover from a ruptured brain aneurysm. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Phyllis Clifton Bradley, Brother, Michael D. Bradley. He is survived by his Father Edward (Wanda)Valentine, Sister Nicole Valentine. Dave loved music, smokes, beer and his family and friends. He was an electrician by trade and a Christian by soul. A celebration of life will be held on Friday 10/25/19 between 1 - 3 pm at City of Oaks Cremation 4900 Green Road Raleigh, NC 27616
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now