David F Waller



April 27, 1951 - June 19, 2020



Zebulon, NC



David Waller passed away due to a sudden heart attack Friday June 19, 2020.



Waller was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Frederick Waller and Phyllis Moore Waller. He is survived by his daughter Blair Wallace, Jacksonville, NC and sisters Donna Downey, Garner NC and Debbie Meacombs Kernersville, NC.



Mr. Waller was an officer in the Wake County Sheriff's department for 30 years. While a young officer in the department, Waller became a key early supporter of the drive to elect John Baker, the first black Sheriff in Wake County. During his time with the department Waller came through again and again for those under his care, making life saving calls and decisions whether for an officer in distress or a frightened mother in need. Never being one to back down from a challenge and inspired by the deputies under his command, Major Waller sought out a Bachelor's degree from North Carolina Wesleyan University while in command of patrols for Wake County.



After his decorated career in law enforcement Waller retired early at age 51 and began a second life at Longview Baptist Church in Raleigh NC, where he had attended services since childhood. At Longview Waller served as a Deacon, a member of the church's security team, a Sunday School teacher, an usher and any other need that presented itself from hog cooker and spaghetti boiler to pallbearer. Waller was also a participant in the Baptist Men's organization.



For all of Waller's hard work and dedication, his greatest gift may well have been his ability to spin a yarn. When he told a story everybody who heard it wished they could have seen it in person. His ability to mimic friends, family members and celebrities made him a must have for any grand social occasion. Whether telling tall tales or reminiscing he had a catching style that could reel one in like a master angler.



In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to Longview Baptist Church Raleigh NC.



There will be a public memorial service scheduled when the public is again allowed to gather in close proximity. Arrangements will be handled by Montlawn Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations.



