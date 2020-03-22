Home

David D. Westcott

Apex

David D. Westcott passed away suddenly on March 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Susan Westcott; his children, Robert (Julie) Westcott, Robin ( Rick) Chiaramonte, Lauren Bradley, Tyler Westcott; his grandson Hunter Westcott; beloved dog Astro; children in spirit Lisa Schlieter, Max Limerick, Beth (Khloe) Ortiz-Giron, his parents Arthur & Betty Westcott. Four siblings including Deedee Nau & Debra Kondrath; his nieces, nephews, extended family including Susan's family, and close friends.

He was a skilled Craftsman and builder as the well-respected owner of West/Dex Builders in Apex N.C.

The family will honor David in a private gathering as per his wishes.

Full obituary available at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020
