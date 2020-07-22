David Harold Worthington, Sr.
August 9, 1939 - July 6, 2020
Raleigh
David Harold Worthington, Sr., 80, of Raleigh, passed away in the early morning of Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born the youngest of 8 children on August 9, 1939 in Ayden, NC to the late Elizabeth Cannon Worthington and the late Samuel Lee Worthington. He graduated from Ayden High School in 1958 and later received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from East Carolina College (now ECU) in 1962.
Dave retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 32 years of service as a Revenue Officer. Dave also served his local community in several positions including past president of the Northshore-Shamrock Meadows Exchange Club and as a coach for the community football and baseball teams.
Dave's most rewarding accomplishment in life though was his devotion to family as a loving husband for 59 years, as a supportive father of two and beloved grandfather of five.
Dave is survived by his wife, Janice Manning Worthington, one daughter, Delores Morton and her husband, Walt Morton of Winston-Salem, NC, one son, David Worthington, Jr. of Lewisville, NC, his three grandsons, Matthew, Bradley and Graham Morton, his only granddaughter, Emorie Worthington and grandson, Westley Worthington.
A service for friends and family will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, July 24, at Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Raleigh at 4911 Green Rd. For those attending, a mask is required at all times.
The family also welcomes friends to a graveside committal that will follow at 3:00pm at Montlawn Memorial Park at 2911 S. Wilmington St, Raleigh.
Funeral services are arranged by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27609. In lieu of flowers and in honor of David Worthington, the family requests donations are made to the American Cancer Society
or to Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Raleigh.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com