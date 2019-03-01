Home

O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Summerville Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Summerville Presbyterian Church
Rev. Dr. Dawes Graybeal

Rev. Dr. Dawes Graybeal Obituary
Rev. Dr. Dawes B. Graybeal

Cary

Rev. Dr. Dawes B. Graybeal, 89, of Cary, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am at Summerville Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

Dawes was born in Lansing, NC to the late Byron and Allie Graybeal. He earned his Doctorate in Ministry from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. He preached for 42 years and all the churches he served were in North Carolina; they include Pine Hall, Sandy Ridge, Bensalem, Denver, Leaflet, and Raven Rock Presbyterian churches. Following retirement, he did supply work for several individual churches.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jo Albert; sisters, Shirley Osborne and Muriel Wilson; and brother, Robert Graybeal.

Dawes is survived by his wife of 63 years, Libby Graybeal; two children, David Graybeal and wife Mary of Rolesville and Beth Ladd of Oregon; three grandchildren, Melanie Davis, Matthew Albert and Andrew Albert; six great-grandchildren, Caleb and Micah Davis, Nathan and Lincoln Albert, and Drew and Grant Albert; and a nephew, Tom Osborne and wife Lynn of Virginia and their children, Amanda and Mike.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Seminary 3401 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227 or Glenaire, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC 27511.

Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at

www.oppfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
