Dawn Crabtree Jackson
March 20, 1959 - August 21, 2020
Chapel Hill
Dawn Crabtree Jackson, 61, passed away peacefully from this life on Friday evening, August 21, 2020 with her husband of 20 years, Gary Jackson, by her side.
Dawn is survived by her husband Gary, and her children: Kendall, William, Brandon and Rachel Jackson, of Raleigh, New York and Fuquay, respectively; two sisters: Donna Cash and her husband Ken, and Denise Currin and her husband Joe, both of Chapel Hill; and her many nieces and nephews and their children.
Dawn was the youngest of three daughters born to the late William "Bill" James Crabtree and the late Ruth Burke Crabtree of Chapel Hill. She graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1977 and from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1982 with a BS Special Education. Following college, Dawn began her teaching career at Lowe's Grove Middle School in Durham. In 2001, she then began teaching at Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill. In 2014, she received her National Board Certification for Professional Teaching Standards. After 37 years of teaching, she retired in 2019.
Dawn loved summers spent at Carolina Beach with her family. She was an avid reader, always having a book in hand. Her close walk with the Lord encouraged those around her. She leaves behind many friends, family and students who cherish their time spent with her and memories of her kind and generous spirit.
Flowers for the family are welcome. Donations may be made in Dawn's memory to The MSA Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300 McLean, VA 22102 or at www.multiplesystematrophy.org
. Memorials and donations may also be made out to Damascus Congregational Christian Church, 522 Damascus Church Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
The Jackson family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
.