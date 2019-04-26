Home

Trice Funeral Home
127 N. West Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-2888
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Trice Funeral Home
127 N. West Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trice Funeral Home
127 N. West Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trice Funeral Home
127 N. West Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trice Funeral Home
127 N. West Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Fuquay-Varina

Dazell Burt, 94, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Trice Funeral Home Chapel, 127 N. West Street, Fuquay- Varina, NC. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home.

Dazell was preceded in death by her parents Romie Burt and Madeline Burt Coe and stepmother, Golia Thorpe Burt and two brothers Dennis and Walter Burt. Surviving are two sisters, Etta B. Chesley of Temple Hills, MD and Orlean B. Newton of Fuquay-Varina and one brother Romie Burt, Jr., of Fuquay- Varina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Trice Funeral Home. Condolences may be left on the website at:

Tricefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2019
