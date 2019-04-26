|
Dazell Burt
Fuquay-Varina
Dazell Burt, 94, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Trice Funeral Home Chapel, 127 N. West Street, Fuquay- Varina, NC. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Dazell was preceded in death by her parents Romie Burt and Madeline Burt Coe and stepmother, Golia Thorpe Burt and two brothers Dennis and Walter Burt. Surviving are two sisters, Etta B. Chesley of Temple Hills, MD and Orlean B. Newton of Fuquay-Varina and one brother Romie Burt, Jr., of Fuquay- Varina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Trice Funeral Home. Condolences may be left on the website at:
Tricefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2019