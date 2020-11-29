1/1
Dean Stewart
1937 - 2020
Dean Stewart
November 15, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Dean Allen Stewart, 83, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, brother Bryan, son Kenneth (Cathy), son in law Kenneth Campbell, step sons Steven & Michael Shultz and grandsons Charley & Bobby Campbell, Andrew & Brandon Stewart and Zachary & Robert Shultz. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley & Edna Stewart, brother Leroy Stewart and daughters Tracy Stewart and Debra Campbell.
Dean was born November 15, 1937 in Liberty, NY. He graduated from Marist College and had a distinguished career at IBM in Kingston, NY, Amsterdam, and RTP, NC.
Dean enjoyed playing bridge, dancing and Caribbean cruising with Judy. He was an accomplished duplicate bridge player but loved playing all board games and the card game Mu with his longtime IBM friends
We thank the staff at the Seventh Floor, West at Rex Hospital for the compassionate care given to Dean and the family.
A private burial will be held with the family and a memorial celebration will be planned for a later date.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
