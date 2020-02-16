|
DeAnn Alma Melhinch
WAKE FOREST
DeAnn Alma Melhinch,68, of Wake Forest, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to the late Bill and Christine Thompson Blackwell.
DeAnn and her family moved to Raleigh NC in 1990 to start their business. She loved working very much and enjoyed getting to know employees and customers on a personal level. Her true calling in life was being a wife and mother. Her number one hobby was spending time doing anything with her family. She loved to express love and affection through gifts and left a true legacy in her family and business. Everyone loved her bright smile, positivity and bubbly personality. To know her was truly to love her. Her warm personality and her endless compassion for others will be missed.
A celebration of DeAnn's life will be held at 11 o'clock, Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3525 Rogers Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587 followed by a visitation at the church.
Mrs. Melhinch is survived by her husband Charles E. "Charlie" Melhinch; daughters, Megan Melhinch Baldwin & husband Matt of Wake Forest and Mandy D'Ugo & husband Vincent of Creedmoor; grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia, Cooper & Luke Baldwin and Evander D'Ugo; sister, Pam Kerbs & husband Terry of Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Eastern North Carolina Chapter 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612.
A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC.(919)556-7400
www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020