Deanna Glyn Ivey
October 27, 1967 - May 20, 2020
Raleigh
The quality of life is measured not by time but by love and friends and happiness. Deanna Glyn Pollard Ivey may thus be said to have had a full life indeed, though she died May 20 at the age of 51.
A native of Raleigh, Deanna was living in Carolina Beach until her death.
Deanna's memory will be everlasting in the minds and hearts of her loved ones, because hers was a life that was colorful, joy-filled and though far too short, everlasting in the memories of those blessed to know her. It is said that those who survive a loved one can provide that person with eternal life every time a smile, or even a tear, comes with a memory. And in Deanna's case, the memories will come every year with the blooming of magnolias and hydrangeas, her favorites.
Deanna was a great mother, wife, and "devoted" daughter, and for so many around her a truly "authentic" friend. If Deanna was loyal to her kin and her acquaintances, they knew it and treasured the warmth and security of her love. And that love was returned, most especially by her mother, Carolyn, who raised her, sent her to college, and stayed by her side in good times and bad, in particular Deanna's last and most difficult days.
How clear are the memories: She loved to dance and was great at it. Friends and family will think of her every time they take a turn on the floor. She loved her music, and she loved to cook, and she enjoyed all of her hobbies whether at home with her family and friends or at her other favorite place, the beach. Yes, that was where Deanna found true, boundless joy, near the surf with as many family members as she could convince to join her. She even called her dogs — yes, she was an animal lover — her "gulls," which surely must have had something to do with watching them near the ocean.
But though many prefer the coast as their only vacation spot, Deanna loved to go to New York to visit long-time family friends Sherry and Christian Keiber. And she was always up for a game of "chicken foot" with Don and Margaret Grider, other family friends who really were considered true kin by Deanna.
Deanna's survivors include: her mother, Carolyn Dunn of Four Oaks; children Anderson Browning Ivey, Brian Cameron Ivey, Christopher Barrett Ivey, all of Raleigh; former husband and soul mate, Brian Ivey of Raleigh; brothers Wayne Pollard of Hillsborough, Steve Pollard of Clayton, Ronnie Pollard of Emerald Isle; stepmother, Helen Frazier of Raleigh. Deanna's father, Clarence Glenn Pollard, and her brother, Larry Pollard, preceded her in death. Also surviving are family and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of Deanna's life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends honor Deanna's memory with donations to the Four Oaks Rescue Squad, 105 E. Wellons St. Four Oaks, N.C. 27524 or to the SPCA of Wake County, 327-US 70, Garner, NC 27529.
Online condolences may be made at: www.westanddunn.com
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., Benson, North Carolina
October 27, 1967 - May 20, 2020
Raleigh
The quality of life is measured not by time but by love and friends and happiness. Deanna Glyn Pollard Ivey may thus be said to have had a full life indeed, though she died May 20 at the age of 51.
A native of Raleigh, Deanna was living in Carolina Beach until her death.
Deanna's memory will be everlasting in the minds and hearts of her loved ones, because hers was a life that was colorful, joy-filled and though far too short, everlasting in the memories of those blessed to know her. It is said that those who survive a loved one can provide that person with eternal life every time a smile, or even a tear, comes with a memory. And in Deanna's case, the memories will come every year with the blooming of magnolias and hydrangeas, her favorites.
Deanna was a great mother, wife, and "devoted" daughter, and for so many around her a truly "authentic" friend. If Deanna was loyal to her kin and her acquaintances, they knew it and treasured the warmth and security of her love. And that love was returned, most especially by her mother, Carolyn, who raised her, sent her to college, and stayed by her side in good times and bad, in particular Deanna's last and most difficult days.
How clear are the memories: She loved to dance and was great at it. Friends and family will think of her every time they take a turn on the floor. She loved her music, and she loved to cook, and she enjoyed all of her hobbies whether at home with her family and friends or at her other favorite place, the beach. Yes, that was where Deanna found true, boundless joy, near the surf with as many family members as she could convince to join her. She even called her dogs — yes, she was an animal lover — her "gulls," which surely must have had something to do with watching them near the ocean.
But though many prefer the coast as their only vacation spot, Deanna loved to go to New York to visit long-time family friends Sherry and Christian Keiber. And she was always up for a game of "chicken foot" with Don and Margaret Grider, other family friends who really were considered true kin by Deanna.
Deanna's survivors include: her mother, Carolyn Dunn of Four Oaks; children Anderson Browning Ivey, Brian Cameron Ivey, Christopher Barrett Ivey, all of Raleigh; former husband and soul mate, Brian Ivey of Raleigh; brothers Wayne Pollard of Hillsborough, Steve Pollard of Clayton, Ronnie Pollard of Emerald Isle; stepmother, Helen Frazier of Raleigh. Deanna's father, Clarence Glenn Pollard, and her brother, Larry Pollard, preceded her in death. Also surviving are family and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of Deanna's life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends honor Deanna's memory with donations to the Four Oaks Rescue Squad, 105 E. Wellons St. Four Oaks, N.C. 27524 or to the SPCA of Wake County, 327-US 70, Garner, NC 27529.
Online condolences may be made at: www.westanddunn.com
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., Benson, North Carolina
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 28, 2020.