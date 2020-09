Deanna Pollard Ivey



October 27, 1968 - May 20, 2020



Raleigh



We will be celebrating Deanna's life at Winston's Grille in Raleigh on Saturday, September 19th from 3-5 pm. This will be a celebration of life, a time to smile, laugh and reminisce on her life. We ask you please NOT wear BLACK because Deanna did not want a funeral, but rather a celebration with loved ones. All are welcome and we hope you can join us to celebrate her life!



