Deaver Thomas "Tom" ShellAugust 12, 1950 - July 12, 2020RaleighDeaver Thomas "Tom" Shell, age 69, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital.Born in Nash County, NC he was a son of the late Deaver Shell and the late Dorothy Hillstrom. A native of Raleigh, Tom was the middle of 3 sons. He was preceded in death by step father, Bill Hillstrom; and a brother, Gary Shell.Survivors include his wife, Betsy Rodwell Smith; children, Theresa Corbin, David Shell, Jennifer O'Farrell; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Shell of Wilmington; one step-brother and 5 step-sisters.Tom will be remembered as a kind, considerate gentleman who loved his family, North Carolina and fishing. His loyalities were fierce and his love and affection remain endless.A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 608 Page St, Cary, NC 27511 and will be officiated by Dr. Trey Davis and The Reverend Lynn Lingafelt.Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCaryMemorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Raleigh, 99 North Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27603. or to Wake County EMS, 331 S. McDowell St., Raleigh, NC 27601.