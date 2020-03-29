|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Goyne Wasilak
Cary
Deborah "Debbie" Goyne Wasilak, 62, of Cary, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Chester, V.A., she was the daughter of the late Robert "Bobby" Goyne, and Gladys Sharp. She was not preceded in death by anyone in her immediate family. She was a loving wife and mother, with a charismatic personality. She loved to volunteer her time and efforts, was an avid writer, and loved to paint using the watercolor medium. Her greatest passion in life was her family, and most importantly, her daughter, Mary. She is survived by her husband, John M. Wasilak; her daughter, Mary A. Wasilak; a sister, Sammie Leary; and a brother, Bert Goyne.
Debbie graduated from Chester High School (Chester VA), and received a B.A. from Hollins University (Roanoke VA) in English.
Debbie met her husband, John, in Hermosa Beach, C.A., 28 years ago. They were married for 22 years, and had a baby girl (Mary), whom she was most proud of. Debbie worked at Capital Group in L.A. as a financial writer, and also did freelance work for several larger companies, including Mattel, where she wrote the "40th Anniversary of the Barbie Doll" release.
John, Debbie, and Mary lived in Cary, N.C for 16 years, after relocating from Redondo Beach, C.A. in 2004. While in Cary, Debbie continued freelance writing. Eventually she took a full-time content writer position with the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, where she was one of the firm's most beloved employees and where she finished her writing career.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with the Rev. Scott Harding officiating, and can be watched live by going to www.jtmorriss.com and clicking on the obituary link for Deborah Wasilak. After the coronavirus pandemic subsides, there will be a "Celebration of Life" in Cary NC. If you're interested in attending, please email [email protected] for details.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Father's House Church, 6299 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111 in memory of Deborah Wasilak. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020