Debera Gibson
August 4, 1951 - December 20, 2019
Raleigh
Debera Gibson, 68, died Friday. She was born in Wake County to the late Thomas Ellis and Mary Wilson Guins. She was a hair stylist who proudly owned her own business. Her friends and family fondly remember her as someone who loved life and was young at heart. She will be greatly missed and remembered as a kind soul with a huge heart who loved making memories with her family and friends, especially her three grandchildren. Debera was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Lamar Gibson.
She is survived by her children, Travis Gibson (Isis) and Danielle Petrie (Jimmy); brothers, Michael Guins (Terrie) and Jonathan Guins (Lee) and grandchildren, Bentley Hutcherson, Johny Gibson and Joey Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen.
Memorial service, 11am, Saturday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Friends will have an opportunity to visit with the family immediately following the service. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 25, 2019