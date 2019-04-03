Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Irvine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Carol Irvine

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Deborah Carol Irvine In Memoriam
Deborah Carol Irvine

August 2, 1963 – April 3, 2004

It's been fifteen years and we still fondly remember those special times we had as a family. Our kids are all grown up! Andrew works for DuPont, has his own home and is rumored to soon be engaged. Alex works in New York and enjoys Manhattan city life. We'll be celebrating your life with your favorite seafood knowing you are always smiling down on us. You are forever in our hearts.

We miss you always.

Peter, Andrew and Alexandra
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.