|
|
Deborah Carol Irvine
August 2, 1963 – April 3, 2004
It's been fifteen years and we still fondly remember those special times we had as a family. Our kids are all grown up! Andrew works for DuPont, has his own home and is rumored to soon be engaged. Alex works in New York and enjoys Manhattan city life. We'll be celebrating your life with your favorite seafood knowing you are always smiling down on us. You are forever in our hearts.
We miss you always.
Peter, Andrew and Alexandra
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019