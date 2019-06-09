Home

DEBORAH JEAN DUKE

June 29, 1951 - April 23, 2019

Apex, NC

After many years of struggling with heart disease Debbie passed away while hospitalized at Duke Medical Center in Durham NC. She is survived by her husband Steve Ferrer, her son Shannon Horton, her step-son Jonathan Ferrer, her granddaughter Raley Horton and her many close friends who knew her and loved her dearly as she loved them. Debbie donated her remains to Duke Medical School so that young medical students may benefit from her life and death. It would be Debbie's hope and wish that all of her dear friends would honor her life by donating to their local SPCA's as she loved all of God's animals.
Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019
