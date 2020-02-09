|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Ellis
October 29. 1959 - February 6, 2020
Coats, NC
Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Ellis, 60 of Coats, went to be with her Lord and Savior February 6, 2020. Debbie was born to the late James and Mary Smith October 29, 1959. She loved to cook, enjoyed music and taking photographs, loved to read, and always took care of everyone. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Along with her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ruffin Ellis Jr.; daughter Jolene Elizabeth Ellis; and brother Steven Clay Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kimberly Michelle Simmons, James Luther Simmons and Rhalina Lynn Tedeton; grandchildren Austin Burke, Rebecca Green, Joseph Thomas Ellis, Melodie Simmons, Adriana Parron, Rhalina Jaslene Rangel, Michael Downing, and Ava Elizabeth Tedeton; great grandchild Elijah Carrol; siblings David James Smith and Mark Smith; spouse Ricky Sealey; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors for a memorial gathering Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the home.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020