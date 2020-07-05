Deborah Hicks Justice Place
Raleigh
Deborah Hicks Justice Place, 55, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born October 28, 1964 in Wake County to Bobby Edward Hicks and Julia Gresham Hicks of Raleigh. Deborah received her Master's from NC State University and worked as an independent sales consultant. Deborah was a Christian woman extremely dedicated to her faith and she never missed an opportunity to witness for her Lord Jesus. She inspired and strengthened the faith of people in her life and those she knew for only a short period of time. She deeply loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her children. There was always a positive energy felt by all when Deborah was in the room and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Scott Place; son, Bobby Justice of Raleigh; daughter, Marrah Justice of Raleigh; step-children: Cameron Place, Jackson Place, and Kendall Place all of Raleigh; brother, Edward L. Hicks (Charlotte) of Zebulon; sister, Deniece Hicks of Pittsboro.
The family will have a small private ceremony for immediate family and in lieu of flowers the family is asking donations to be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in her name.
Friends and family may send their condolences at poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.