Deborah Jean Burke, 68, passed away on Monday, March 9th under the loving care of UNC Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Pennsylvania, Debbie was the daughter of the late John and Marie Anthony. Debbie settled in Chatham County, NC after residing in Irmo, SC, to be with family. Debbie had a passion for people and upheld that passion through her career as a Real Estate Broker. She was grateful to be a part of the Mungo Homes Family.
Though Debbie was considered a mom figure to many, she is survived by her three children, Richard Alan Burke, Jr and wife, Sarah, of Bondurant, IA; Coast Guard veteran Stephen John Burke of Sanford, NC, and daughter Jacqulyn Lee Nygren and husband, Eric, of Pittsboro, NC. She was a loving Nana to her six grandchildren, Ricky, Ethan, Analee, Ean, Britta, and Jax. She is also survived by her brother Carmen Anthony and many brothers and sisters in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews in PA.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Raleigh First Assembly at 2660 Yonkers Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604. Visitation will be at 2:30PM, promptly followed by service at 3:00 PM. Dinner will follow.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020