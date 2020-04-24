Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00 PM
live stream
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Morrison Obituary
Deborah Rosanna Morrison

May 24, 1952 - April 16, 2020

Raleigh

Deborah Rosanna Morrison, 67, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Raleigh, N.C. and Queens and Brooklyn, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wilson; aunt, Elbers Pierce; and sister, Jacqueline Muse. She is survived by her son, Shawn Morrison (Erica); two grandsons, Manning and Caleb; mother, Sheila Wilson; sister, Theresa Wilson; brother, Michael Wilson; nieces, Crystal Davis (Derric) and Nicole Muse-Dennis; special cousin, Leslie Weeks (Sam) and a host of family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. To join us, please go to blileys.com/obituaries for the link. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. https://give.chfrichmond.org/give/196891/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -