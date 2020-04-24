|
|
Deborah Rosanna Morrison
May 24, 1952 - April 16, 2020
Raleigh
Deborah Rosanna Morrison, 67, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Raleigh, N.C. and Queens and Brooklyn, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wilson; aunt, Elbers Pierce; and sister, Jacqueline Muse. She is survived by her son, Shawn Morrison (Erica); two grandsons, Manning and Caleb; mother, Sheila Wilson; sister, Theresa Wilson; brother, Michael Wilson; nieces, Crystal Davis (Derric) and Nicole Muse-Dennis; special cousin, Leslie Weeks (Sam) and a host of family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. To join us, please go to blileys.com/obituaries for the link. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. https://give.chfrichmond.org/give/196891/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2020