Deborah Webb


1950 - 2019
Deborah Webb Obituary
Deborah Speight Webb

September 1, 1950 - June 29, 2019

Zebulon

Deborah passed away on June 29 at Carolina East Health Center in New Bern. She was born Sept 1, 1950 in Pinetops, NC to the late Robert Earl and Helen Phillips Webb. Deborah made her home in Zebulon for many years until her retirement a few years ago. At that time she moved to New Bern to be close to the water. She loved fishing, going to the beach, her family and friends, and taking care of her numerous rescued pets. As her health declined she was in the process of moving back to Zebulon.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Laine Webb Cobb. She is survived by her sister Jo Beth Webb Rice of Wake Forest, and her nephews and niece. The family will celebrate Deborah's life with a private remembrance and spreading of her ashes.
Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019
