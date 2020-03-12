Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Clayton, NC
View Map

Delia Blake


1922 - 2020
Delia Blake Obituary
Delia Smith Blake

November 17, 1922-March 10, 2020

Sneads Ferry

DELIA IRNE SMITH BLAKE, 97, of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1922 in Johnston,NC, to the late Garner Artista Smith and Myrtie Irene Jones. She was preceded by a brother, Dock Garner Smith, and 2 sisters, Annie Estelle Smith Barbour and Grace Forest Smith and Dee Dee, her beloved rat terrier.

Delia is survived by her two sons, Paul Robert Blake, Sarasota, FL., and Russell Gordon Blake (Pat), Sneads Ferry, NC, along with some nieces and nephews.

Delia was an avid bowler with the "State of Confusion" Bowling League in Raleigh. She retired, at the age of 90, from the Whitaker Mill Senior Center in 2013. She remained active and enjoyed seeing friends and family.

McLaurin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Maplewood Cemetery in Clayton, NC. David Riggs, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an individual . Arrangements by McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2020
