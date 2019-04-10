|
Della White Hooker
May 6, 1914 - April 7, 2019
Raleigh
Della White Hooker, age 104, of 6218 Chapel Hill Road, departed this life Sunday, April 7, 2019. Funeral, 12 Noon, Thursday, April 11, 2019, Lincolnville AME Church, 6400 Chapel Hill Road. Interment, Carolina Biblical Gardens. Visitation, 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, prior to the service.
Survivors: sons, Jimmie Hooker (Ruth), William E. Hooker (Ann) and Alton L. Hooker (Mildred) all of Raleigh and Thomas Hooker (Deloris) of Dinwiddie, VA; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home (919) 831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019