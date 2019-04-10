Home

Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Lincolnville AME Church
6400 Chapel Hill Road
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Lincolnville AME Church
6400 Chapel Hill Road
Della White Hooker


1914 - 2019
Della White Hooker Obituary
Della White Hooker

May 6, 1914 - April 7, 2019

Raleigh

Della White Hooker, age 104, of 6218 Chapel Hill Road, departed this life Sunday, April 7, 2019. Funeral, 12 Noon, Thursday, April 11, 2019, Lincolnville AME Church, 6400 Chapel Hill Road. Interment, Carolina Biblical Gardens. Visitation, 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, prior to the service.

Survivors: sons, Jimmie Hooker (Ruth), William E. Hooker (Ann) and Alton L. Hooker (Mildred) all of Raleigh and Thomas Hooker (Deloris) of Dinwiddie, VA; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
