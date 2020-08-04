Delma Maidon Thomas
September 14, 1928 - August 1, 2020
Burlington
Delma Maidon Thomas, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. She was born in Johnston County, NC on September 14, 1928 to the late Oscar and Eula Hocutt Maidon and was the wife of 59 years to the late John Thomas.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Nevell Maidon of Selma, NC who passed away in 2018.
Although originally from Selma, NC, Delma met John in Raleigh where she worked as a Southern Bell telephone operator. Delma and John raised four sons and one daughter, Ed Thomas of Winston-Salem, Bill Thomas and wife LuAnn of Burlington, Terry Thomas and wife Sandy of Graham, Joe Thomas and wife Maureen of Charlotte and Tammy Karnes and husband Jeff of Graham. Delma was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and daughter.
Delma was a charter member of Holly Hill Baptist church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the choir. She was always helping in the church kitchen when there was a special occasion or suppers and coordinating outings for the NGO (Never Grow Old Club). Delma also made sure the shut-ins were visited weekly and dropped off cassette tapes for them to be included in the Pastor's message. She was also an active volunteer for the Red Cross and the WMU (Women's Ministry Union). In her last days on this earth she told her family "A Christian lives for the moment to meet God and God has me in His arms."
Funeral Services will be held at Holly Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020. A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. with the funeral following at 12 p.m. The family requests that the funeral be limited to Delma's extended family and church family due to these unprecedented times of COVID-19 and our concern for safety. We will miss being with our friends and work family and we appreciate the outpouring of love we have received. Please feel free to share your condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Blakey Hall, Life at Home Care and Hospice. We are grateful to these angels who helped us speak with Delma, arranged socially-distanced visits and kept us updated with her condition each day. We appreciate their efforts to do everything they could to overcome the challenges of having a loved one preparing for their next journey, yet being restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Hill Baptist Church, 2818 Edgewood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215 or AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance), 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.