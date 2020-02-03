Home

Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness
521 Polk St
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-2100
DeLois Jones


1948 - 2020
DeLois Jones Obituary
DeLois Jean Jones

February 1, 1948 - February 1, 2020

Raleigh, NC

DeLois Jean Jones died Saturday, February,1st at the ICU Burn Center at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Jones Smith of Burnet, Texas, and Waldo Clyde Jones, Richmond, VA., and her son Madison, of Columbia, SC. The Family plans a private Memorial Service for her as soon as arrangements are completed. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 521 Polk St, Raleigh, NC, 27604
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020
